Decoding Jamun, the Indian blackberry: It provides numerous therapeutic benefits

Jamun, the black plum, is a popular fruit credited with a range of medicinal properties and benefits. It can be eaten fresh or made into juice and consumed.

However, the reasons for this wide range of beneficial traits both genetic and evolutionary have not been fully understood. What makes them effective as an anti-diabetic to helping arthritic problems?

In a step that can throw light on the wonder fruit that the Jamun could be, scientists at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER Bhopal) have completed the first-ever genome sequencing of the Jamun tree (Syzygium cumini).

They selected the world’s largest tree genus Syzygium using Oxford Nanopore and 10x Genomics sequencing technologies. The IISER team is led by Dr Vineet K Sharma, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences. It includes Abhisek Chakraborty, Shruti Mahajan, and Manohar Singh Bisht.

Their findings have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Plant Science. (https://doi.org/10.3389/fpls.2023.1260414).

What the findings tell

Jamun or the Indian blackberry as it is known is commonly grown in the country, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Its ability to thrive well and also provide multiple advantages attracted our interest to sequence its genome, says Dr Vineet Sharma.

The IISER team led by him has already sequenced the genomes of amla, turmeric, aloe vera, banyan, and peepal trees. “This research aimed to gain new functional and evolutionary insights from the Jamun genome, which could be responsible for the wide range of pharmacological properties of this species conferred by the bioactive compounds that act as nutraceutical agents in modern medicine,” says Dr Sharma.

The genome sequence will help researchers look at specific genes and enzymes that play an important role in the specific, beneficial properties of the Jamun, related to its antioxidant, anti-diabetic, and anti-inflammatory properties and lead to the development of therapeutic and medicinal products in the future, he explained.

Syzygium cumini, often known as Jamun, jambolan, or black plum, is a Myrtaceae plant family tropical tree. Its natural range includes the Indian Subcontinent and South-East Asia. The clove genus, Syzygium, is the world’s biggest tree genus, with 1,193 recognised species, of which Jamun is one.

Not just Ayurveda but multiple clinical studies in the past have also shown the health benefits of Jamun due to it being an excellent source of bioactive components such as flavonoids, polyphenols, antioxidants, iron, and vitamin C. This attempt by IISER Bhopal is the first time that the plant has been examined and decoded so closely, the Institute claimed.

Medical benefits explained

The Jamun genome has a higher number of coding genes resulting from gene duplication events compared to the other two sequenced species from this genus, which points towards a neopolyploidy event in the Jamun species. This duplication of genes can allow Jamun to acquire novel functions.

The scientific analyses revealed the key genes involved in facilitating the adaptive evolution of Jamun. Among these, 14 genes allow for the biosynthesis of terpenoids, which are a diverse class of metabolites that are responsible for plant defense responses. These also contribute significantly to the anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties offered by the tree’s leaves and seeds.

Further, alkaloids, another type of metabolite, are also abundantly found in different plant parts and offer curative properties against many diseases. This combination of alkaloids along with flavonoids is what gives the plant its anti-arthritic properties, the researchers suggest. Jamun has been considered one of the best home remedies for treating arthritis since ancient times.

As for the anti-diabetic properties of this plant, the researchers discovered the presence of glucosides, another class of metabolites that prevent the conversion of starch into sugar, and explain how the plant possesses anti-diabetic value. Previous clinical assessments have shown that Jamun has a low glycemic index and alleviates diabetic symptoms such as excessive urination.

Versatility of Jamun

In India, the Jamun’s therapeutic properties are widely believed and celebrated. Scientific studies over time have shown the health benefits of Jamun as a good source of antioxidants, iron, and vitamin C. The seed extracts of the fruit are well-known for its anti-diabetic properties.

In Ayurveda system of medicine, the Jamun is highly recommended in the treatment of a variety of health ailments such as stomach discomfort, arthritis, cardiac problems, flatulence, asthma, diarrhea, and stomach spasms.

Jamun also has various genes that make the plant rugged and improve its stress tolerance to factors like weeds and insects that induce damage.