Dedicated BC commission to hold public hearing in Hyderabad on Nov 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s Dedicated BC Commission will hear various issues regarding the backward classes communities in the state on Wednesday, November 20, on the 4th floor of Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Sankshema (DSS) Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.

The state government appointed retired IAS officer Busani Venkateswara Rao as the chairman of the Dedicated BC Commission on November 4.

This commission has been formed to conduct a contemporaneous, rigorous, and empirical enquiry into the nature and implications of the backward class communities in the local bodies of the state government.

Secretary of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS), B Saidulu, is acting as the secretary of the BC Commission.

This commission will assist the government in determining the proportion of reservations to be allocated on a local body basis throughout the state based on its studies. The Dedicated Commission will conduct public hearings across various locations to gather input from the public, political parties, registered BC organisations, intellectuals, and other stakeholders as part of its information-gathering efforts.

Recent public hearing

On November 19, the BC Commission held a public hearing regarding the living conditions of backward classes at Khammam district’s offices complex between 10 am and 6 pm. The event attracted between 600 and 800 attendees, including members of the general public, various caste associations, and political leaders who submitted their representations.

The BC Commission received a total of 79 representations in affidavit form; among these, 64 were from Khammam and 15 were submitted by participants from Bhadradri Kothagudem district. A key issue raised by concerned parties was the recent changes to groups of castes in the BC list. Additionally, concerns regarding social boycotts faced by BC castes in villages were brought to the commission’s attention.