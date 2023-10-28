‘Deepika has set rules which I need to follow,’ says Ranveer

The power couple of B-Town have graced the couch of the chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 8

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has revealed the ground rules that his wife Deepika Padukone has set for him to follow before he transitions into his next character.

The power couple of B-Town have graced the couch of the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8. They have once again captured the hearts of their fans with their enchanting appearance on the show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

They have spilled the beans on their marriage, proposal and more.

While Ranveer is widely appreciated for the diverse roles he plays, here are some ground rules of Deepika that he has to follow before he transitions into his next character.

Talking about the same, Ranveer said: “There are some ground rules, I have to inform her about my haircuts, my drastic change in look beforehand so that it doesn’t come across as a rude shock.”

Explaining her rules, Deepika said: “He leaves home as one person in the morning and comes home like some other person”.

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

