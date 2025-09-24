Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema today. From her debut in Om Shanti Om to delivering blockbusters like Chennai Express, Padmaavat, and Pathaan, she has ruled both the box office and the hearts of millions.

Known for her powerful performances and global appeal, she continues to stay in the spotlight with every project she chooses. Recently, she has been making headlines for a surprising reason. The actress is no longer part of Kalki 2898 AD 2, the much-awaited sequel to the Prabhas-starrer. But do you know she had already shot for the film?

Deepika Padukone Filmed for the Sequel

According to reports, Deepika had already worked on the sequel. She reportedly filmed for nearly 20 days while shooting the first part. Sources revealed that director Nag Ashwin himself confirmed this in earlier interviews. Her exit, therefore, came as a shock to many.

Why She Walked Away

According to insiders, Deepika demanded a 25 percent hike in her remuneration, convinced she was irreplaceable after the attention her role received in Kalki 2898 AD. The way her team handled negotiations reportedly led to the final decision. The makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, later confirmed her exit officially, wishing her well for future projects.

Moving On With ‘King’

Deepika quickly moved on to her next big film, King, reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan and also featuring Suhana Khan. Sharing a heartfelt post, she recalled learning during Om Shanti Om that the people and the journey matter more than success. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is set for release in 2026.