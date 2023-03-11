Deepika Padukone asks SRK’s ‘religion’ and here’s his reply

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who made his comeback on the big screens in ‘Pathaan’, after a hiatus of four years is currently enjoying the success of the movie. The film helmed by Siddharth Anand has become the highest-grossing film in Hindi language ever. It’s been over a month since its release and Pathaan is still running successfully in theaters and is also set to release on OTT platforms. As we know the film was opposed by various Hindu organisations and even some were seeking a ban on its release but it was finally released. The director of the film in an interview has revealed that there is a deleted scene about the SRK religion in the film and that might be included in the OTT release.

Yes, in the theatrical release of Pathaan, Deepika Padukone asks Shah Rukh if he is a Muslim to which he replies that he was given the name Pathaan after he helped rescue children in an Afghan village. The answer to the question, what is SRK’s religion in the movie might be revealed in the OTT release of the film according to Siddharth Anand.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand said, “It’s the synergy that Abbas, Sridhar, Adi and me, it’s the four of us, not the three of us. The four of us having the same belief system, and the same films we’ve adorned, grown up on, and believed in and the cinema that we believe in. We share that, we share the same sentiment. So, the fact that he doesn’t have a name, and he’s found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang, which got edited out, which you might see in the OTT version.”

He also added, “None of us looks down upon it, none of us says this is cheesy. We all come in with, ‘Oh that’s a great idea and then he became Pathaan because of this reason and now he has no religion, he has only his country that matters to him’. It’s the synergy of like-minded people who give confidence to each other.”

Pathaan was released in theaters on January 25, this year while it will be released on Amazon Prime on the 25th of April, 2023.

Watch the full interview below