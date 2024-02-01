Deepika Padukone finds Nick Jonas’ ‘Lollapalooza India’ performance ‘SO COOL’

Mumbai: Given how well-liked Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are as a couple, it should come as no surprise that ‘National jiju’ Nick was welcomed warmly in India when he recently played at ‘Lollapalooza India 2024.’

The Jonas Brothers made their Indian debut with this show, and videos of the crowd yelling ‘jiju jiju’ in support of Nick Jonas went viral on social media.

None, other than, actor Deepika Padukone recently praised Nick Jonas’ performance.

On Wednesday, Deepika took to Instagram stories and posted a video of Nick Jonas’ performance. She wrote, “So cool,” and also tagged Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra.

In the video, Nick can be seen singing alongside singer-rapper King during their upbeat rendition of Maan Meri Jaan.

Deepika and Priyanka have earlier worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Earlier, actor Taapsee Pannu, who also attended the gig, took to Instagram stories to laud Nick Jonas. She wrote, “Jijaji stage pe hai!!! @nickjonas @lollapalooza.”

Nick replied to the crowd saying, “I love you all so much, thank you.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018.

Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

‘Lollapalooza India 2024,’ the two-day gig was held on January 27 and January 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was seen in director Siddharth Anand’s aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’.

The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

‘Fighter’ hit the theatres on January 25.

Apart from that, she also has a sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas.