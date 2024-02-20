Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child, confirms source

Mumbai: Celebrity power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, admired for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, are reportedly expecting their first child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 after meeting in 2012, has been a favourite among fans.

A source close to the couple confirmed Deepika’s pregnancy news with The Week magazine. According to the portal, the Padmavat actress is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy. The news gained momentum after she was spotted concealing her tummy at the BAFTA red carpet event, sparking speculation among fans.

Netizens reacted to the news after it was shared by a Reddit user.

While some fans expressed excitement and congratulations, others discussed the public’s focus on celebrities’ personal lives. Redditors shared mixed opinions, with some emphasizing the importance of respecting the couple’s privacy until they choose to make an official announcement.

As of now, neither Deepika Padukone nor Ranveer Singh has responded to the pregnancy rumors, leaving fans eagerly awaiting confirmation from the beloved Bollywood pair.