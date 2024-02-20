Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child, confirms source

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2024 2:53 pm IST
Ranveer Singh grooves to 'Gehraiyaan's 'Beqaboo' with Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Celebrity power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, admired for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, are reportedly expecting their first child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 after meeting in 2012, has been a favourite among fans.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A source close to the couple confirmed Deepika’s pregnancy news with The Week magazine. According to the portal, the Padmavat actress is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy. The news gained momentum after she was spotted concealing her tummy at the BAFTA red carpet event, sparking speculation among fans.

Netizens reacted to the news after it was shared by a Reddit user.

MS Education Academy
Everyone lurks here, I’m convinced, also a source confirms it to be true??(last slide)
byu/darkest_of_blue inBollyBlindsNGossip

While some fans expressed excitement and congratulations, others discussed the public’s focus on celebrities’ personal lives. Redditors shared mixed opinions, with some emphasizing the importance of respecting the couple’s privacy until they choose to make an official announcement.

As of now, neither Deepika Padukone nor Ranveer Singh has responded to the pregnancy rumors, leaving fans eagerly awaiting confirmation from the beloved Bollywood pair.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2024 2:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button