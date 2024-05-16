Deepika Padukone joins Global Disruptors 2024 alongside notable names

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone has added another feather to her cap as she joins the ranks of global disruptors for the class of movers and shakers in 2024.

Alongside international luminaries Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman, and Lee Sung Jin, Padukone has been recognized by the international publication Deadline for her significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

This esteemed acknowledgment places Padukone among an exclusive cohort of influential personalities who are actively reshaping the global entertainment landscape.

As the only Indian star featured on the Global Disruptors List, Padukone solidifies her position as a trailblazer on the world stage, hailed as “Racket to Rocket: India’s Surprise Superstar is on a mission to break barriers and taboos.”

In a statement reflecting on her journey and motivations, Padukone emphasized her profound appreciation for the collaborative nature of the film industry, stating, “Of course, the success of a movie is important, but for me, the time I’ve had with people and the experiences I have on the set of a film is the most important.”

The information has also been shared by Deepika Padukone’s team on her official website.

Padukone’s stellar career trajectory includes back-to-back box office successes in India and significant representation on global platforms.

From gracing the stage as a presenter at prestigious events like the Oscars and BAFTA to serving as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival, Padukone’s journey from Bollywood to global stardom has been marked by numerous milestones.

Beyond her acting prowess, Padukone is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness.

Through her foundation, Live Love Laugh, she works to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues in India and beyond, earning widespread admiration.

Currently, Padukone is expecting her first child with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in ‘Singham Again,’ the third installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Deepika steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast.

Joining her are industry stalwarts including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

But that’s not all on her plate. Deepika Padukone is set to dazzle audiences in the sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

Additionally, she’s gearing up for ‘The Intern,’ a promising project where she will star alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.