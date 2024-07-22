Deepika Padukone: only Indian actress with three 1000 crore films

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone has once again proven herself in the Indian film industry. Her latest film, Kalki 2898 AD, is not just another feather in her cap—it’s a milestone that cements her legacy. The epic dystopian science-fiction action drama has taken the box office by storm, crossing a staggering Rs 1000 crores gross worldwide. This achievement makes Deepika the only Indian actress to have three films in the elite Rs 1000 crore club.

Unmatched Box Office Queen

Deepika had already set the bar high by becoming the only actress to surpass Rs 1000 crore+ box office collections in the post-pandemic era. This remarkable feat placed her second only to Shah Rukh Khan among Indian actors to achieve this milestone. Prabhas recently joined this exclusive club, and Amitabh Bachchan, her co-star in Kalki 2898 AD, is also on the brink of joining.

The year 2023 saw Shah Rukh Khan’s triumphant return to Bollywood with the mega-hit Pathaan, which grossed Rs. 1060.43 crores worldwide. Deepika, his favorite co-star, shared the spotlight, helping to attract massive audiences. The same year, Atlee’s Jawan also soared high, raking in Rs 1143.59 crores globally.

Kalki 2898 AD: The Latest Sensation

Joining these box office giants, Kalki 2898 AD has become the latest Indian film to break into the 1000-crore club, amassing 1001.36 crores in just 24 days. Deepika stars alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, delivering a performance that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Amidst her professional successes, Deepika is also celebrating personal milestones. Currently, on maternity leave, she is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her first child with her husband Ranveer Singh in September 2024.

Even as she prepares for motherhood, Deepika’s professional calendar remains packed. Fans can look forward to her roles in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Pathaan 2, and Singham Again.