Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s top stars, was recently rumoured to join the cast of the popular Emmy-winning series The White Lotus for its upcoming season. However, recent reports confirm that she will not be part of the show, primarily due to her refusal to audition.

According to sources close to the series, The White Lotus creators insisted on auditions as a mandatory part of their casting process. Despite their interest in casting Deepika, the actress chose not to participate in the audition, which led to the decision to pass on the opportunity. This comes as a disappointment to fans who had hoped to see her return to Hollywood after her debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

Deepika’s Past Involvement with the Show

This isn’t the first time The White Lotus makers have reached out to Deepika. She was reportedly approached for season 3, but she had to turn down the offer due to her pregnancy. Fans had hoped she would join the upcoming season, which is set in France. However, this opportunity will not materialise.

Recent Projects Deepika Padukone Left

In addition to The White Lotus, Deepika Padukone has recently stepped away from several major projects. She was replaced in the highly anticipated sequel Kalki 2898 AD due to her inability to commit fully to the film. The makers cited the need for complete dedication to the project as the reason for her departure. Furthermore, she exited Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, reportedly over disagreements regarding her working conditions, such as limited work hours and high salary demands.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects

Although Deepika won’t be joining The White Lotus, she has several exciting projects in the works. She will be seen next in the action thriller King, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan, set for release in December 2026. Additionally, she will feature opposite Allu Arjun in the highly anticipated project AA22XA6.