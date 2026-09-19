Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome their second child

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed a baby girl, adding another beautiful chapter to their family.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on September 19 with a joint post featuring a tiny footprint. The announcement read, “Welcome Baby Girl! 19|9|2026”, and was signed, “Dua, Deepika & Ranveer.”

The post quickly grabbed attention on social media, with fans and members of the film industry showering the family with love and congratulatory messages.

What made the announcement even more special was the mention of Dua, Deepika and Ranveer’s first daughter, in the note. The couple welcomed Dua in September 2024 and later revealed her name during Diwali that year.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for several years. Since becoming parents, the two have largely kept their daughter away from the public eye while occasionally sharing glimpses of their journey into parenthood.

With the arrival of their second child, the couple is now parents to two baby girls.