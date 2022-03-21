Deepika Padukone reveals secret behind her glowing skin

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 21st March 2022 11:40 am IST
Deepika Padukone crashes Ranveer Singh's chat with fans
Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Mumbai: One of the key steps toward living a healthy lifestyle is staying hydrated and it seems like our Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone completely believes in having proper water intake, especially while working.

On Saturday night, Deepika took to Instagram and dropped a fun reel featuring her favourite water sipper.

“Just the two of us,” she captioned the clip.

MS Education Academy

In the video, we can see a compilation of Deepika Padukone enjoying sipping water from her water bottle while shooting for projects on the sets.

Sharing it, the ‘Piku’ actress asked her fans, “What should I name my sipper? “

As soon as Deepika shared the video, fans chimed into the comment section to give their suggestions.

“Deep-sip’ name is the best,” a social media user commented.

“Dippy-Sippy,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for ‘Pathaan’ in Spain with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also star in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button