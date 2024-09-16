Deepika Padukone shares glimpse into life as new mom

Mumbai: Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh embraced parenthood with the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, last week.

Deepika was recently discharged from the hospital and the couple has brought their newborn home, marking their first public appearance since the joyous event.

Following the birth of their daughter, Deepika Padukone made a heartwarming update on her Instagram bio, reflecting her new role as a mother.

Her bio now reads, “Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat,” providing fans with a charming glimpse into the daily routine of their new family life.

The announcement of their baby’s arrival on September 8, was shared through a touching post on social media, where the couple expressed their delight with the message, “Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.”

The post quickly garnered a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor commented, “Congratulations mommy and daddy from Saifu and Beboo…God bless the little angel,” while Ananya Panday expressed her joy with, “Baby girl! Congratulations.”

Hollywood actor Will Smith also joined in, writing,

“Congratulations Mama and Papa!!”

Prior to their hospital visit, Deepika and Ranveer sought blessings at Mumbai’s Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, marking a spiritual beginning to their new chapter.

In terms of their professional lives, Deepika Padukone’s last appearance was in the film ‘Kalki 2898 Ad.’

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are set to be seen together next in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated film ‘Singham Again,’ scheduled for release during Diwali.