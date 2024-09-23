Deepika Padukone shares video showcasing adorable newborn quirks

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, currently savoring the joys of motherhood, has offered fans a delightful glimpse into her maternal journey, by sharing a playful video titled ‘if adults ate like newborns’, humorously capturing the antics of mealtime from a newborn’s perspective.

On September 8, Deepika and her husband and actor Ranveer Singh officially announced the arrival of their first bundle of joy, a baby girl.

Now, Deepika took to Instagram Stories, where she has 80.2 million followers and re-shared a Reel video which is titled “If Adults Ate Like Newborns”. It features a woman waking up on the couch and heading to the kitchen to prepare a meal. After a moment of staring at her plate, she comically attempts to eat messily, ultimately passing out after just one bite, her mouth agape. Throughout the clip, she mimics the head-shaking antics of a newborn, bringing a humorous twist to the everyday challenges of mealtime.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot in November 2018 in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

On the work front, Deepika made her acting debut in 2006 with Kannada film ‘Aishwarya’, directed by Indrajit Lankesh. Her first screen appearance was in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video “Naam Hai Tera” in 2005.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with ‘Om Shanti Om’, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The diva has then appeared in movies like– ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Chandni Chowk to China’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Lafangey Parindey’, ‘Desi Boyz’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Race 2’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.

Deepika essayed the lead character alongside Ranveer in the 2015 historical romance film ‘Bajirao Mastani’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

She then essayed the role of Rani Padmavati in the 2018 historical drama ‘Padmaavat’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film starred Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer in the lead roles, with Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles.

Deepika has most recently appeared in ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Fighter’, and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

She will be next seen along with Ranveer in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’.