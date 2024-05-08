Deepika Padukone teases Amitabh Bachchan as ‘Piku’ clocks 9

Mumbai: As the comedy-drama ‘Piku’ completed eight years since it was released, celebrating it in a fun way by teasing co-actor Amitabh Bachchan, actor Deepika Padukone shared a still from the movie.

Reminiscing the memories with her co-stars, Deepika posted a photo featuring herself, Big B and late actor Irrfan Khan on Instagram.

Along with the post, she wrote, “He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan. @irrfan Oh how much we miss you…”

As soon as she shared the post, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Deepika’s hubby and actor Ranveer Singh dropped heart emojis.

Another user commented, “One of my most comfort movie.”

‘Piku’ was a very realistic character, who though with a frowning forehead dealt with her father Amitabh Bachchan’s childlike behaviour. The movie also starred the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan plays Rana Chaudhary, a pragmatic taxi company owner who finds himself entangled in the eccentricities of the titular character’s family dynamics. Khan’s effortless charm and subtle humour complement the film’s slice-of-life narrative, making his performance a standout.

Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Piku’ was released in 2015. The film received positive reviews from both the critics as well as the audience. Deepika won her second Filmfare Award for Best Actress category for her role in the movie.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for ‘Singham Again’.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Singham Again is the third installment of the hit franchise and the film is all set to be released in theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

Ajay-starrer Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj, followed by Singham Returns in 2014.

Deepika also has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in her kitty. The film will be released on June 27.

The sci-fi flick has been directed by Nag Ashwin.