It would be after a decade that the Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Rohit Shetty would be working together

Deepika Padukone to star as lady Singham announces Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty and Deepika Padukone (IANS)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty during the song launch of his upcoming film ‘Cirkus’ revealed that actress Deepika Padukone will be donning the khaki uniform for his cop universe as they are all set to work together.

Rohit, who was at the launch of ‘Current Laga Re’ along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika, made the news on stage.

He said: “Log poochte rehte hai Singham ka agla part kab aayega? Today let me take his opportunity to say that Deepika and I will work together next year.”

Rohit and Deepika have previously worked together in ‘Chennai Express’ which stars Shah Rukh Khan and was released in 2013. It would be after a decade that the actress and filmmaker would be working together.

