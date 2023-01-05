Deepika Padukone’s annual earnings revealed, see her net worth

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most successful, hardworking, and sincere stars we have in the Indian film industry. She is listed among the highest-paid actresses in India.

The 15-year-long professional journey of the actress is enough to speak about her stature. She has not only worked in Indian films but she has made India proud after making her Hollywood Debut in XXX: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. Deepika Padukone has joined the esteemed list of the main jury at the Cannes Film in 2022 also.

As Deepika Padukone is taking staggering bills for acting, there are many different sources of her income. She is earning a hefty amount of money from endorsements, business investments, and real estate properties.

As she turned a year older on Thursday, let us take a lowdown of everything that counts in her net worth.

Movie / Endorsement Fees

According to the reports, Deepike Padukone charges approximately between Rs 15 to 30 crore as her remuneration per film. The charges depend upon the length of her character’s presence in the film.

She charges approximately Rs 7 to 10 crore for endorsements. She is earning a lot from commercials. DP is the face of Levi’s, Adidas, Lloyd, Plant-based nutrition brand OZiva, Axis Bank, and several other popular brands. Deepika Padukone has an estimated net worth of Rs 410 crore as per 2022 reports.

Reports suggest that Deepika’s net worth is growing at 15% per year. Deepika Padukone’s monthly income is above 2 crores while her yearly income is above 40 crores currently.

Deepika Padukone As Businesswoman

The actress earns a lot of money from many of her entrepreneurial ventures. She has invested in various startups including Bellatrix Aerospace (a start-up developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IIS)), Drum Foods International Pvt. Ltd (the maker of flavoured yogurt brand Epigamia), BluSmart, FrontRow (a learning platform that offers classes taught by celebrities in creative fields such as music, cricket, and comedy.), etc,.

She also owns her own fashion label named All About You. Products of All About You are sold exclusively on Myntra. All in all, her investments are in excess of Rs 35 crore, according to the reports. The actress has 70.8 million followers on Instagram while 27.7 million on Twitter.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. She will be seen sharing screen with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan this year. Here wishing the actress a Very Very Happy Birthday.