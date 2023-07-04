Deepika Padukone’s annual income, net worth, movie fees revealed

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with the film Om Shanti Om in 2007. At the beginning of her career, she faced a lot of setbacks, but the actress changed her career trajectory with the movie Cocktail and has not looked back since.

Deepika is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. For the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmaavat, the actress charged Rs 13 crores while her male co-stars were only paid Rs 10 crores, making her the first actress in Indian Cinema to do so.

Deepika Padukone’s Earnings

According to a tweet by the trading and investment company StockGro, the actress earns over Rs 40 crores per year. Since her 2018 movie, the Pathaan actress has also increased her remuneration fee. Padukone now charges a whopping Rs 15 crore for films and Rs 7-10 crore for brand endorsements. These prices seem fair with her fan following and the kind of history she has made with her brilliant career.

Deepika Padukone’s Net Worth 2023

Along with her acting career, she has also made quite a few business investments which include her skincare brand 82°E. Deepika also has her own production house called Ka Productions. All her businesses and assets combined make her net worth to be Rs. 497 crores.

Her Upcoming Projects

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K marking her Telugu industry debut. According to rumors, the actress will also be making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Jawaan which is scheduled to be released on 7th September this year. She also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.