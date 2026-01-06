Mumbai: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone turned 40 on January 5, and while wishes poured in from fans, friends and family, one birthday post truly caught everyone’s attention. Her longtime bodyguard, Jalaluddin Shaikh, shared a heartfelt note along with an unseen candid picture of the actress that is winning the internet.

The viral photo shows Deepika looking radiant in a chic mini dress, laughing freely, while Jalaluddin stands beside her with a proud smile. Sharing the moment on Instagram, he wrote, “Wishing you many many more happy returns of the day. God bless you always.” The warm gesture quickly sparked curiosity about the man who has been by the actress’s side for years.

With the photo doing rounds online, Jalaluddin Shaikh is once again in the spotlight and so is the question fans often ask: how much does Deepika Padukone’s trusted bodyguard earn?

Deepika Padukone’s bodyguard salary

According to multiple media reports, Jalaluddin’s annual salary is estimated to be around Rs 1.2 crore per year as of 2024–2025. Earlier reports had placed his earnings at approximately Rs 80 lakh annually, with increments over the years.

Jalal has been responsible for Deepika’s security for a long time and even managed arrangements during her 2018 wedding with Ranveer Singh. Their bond goes beyond work, with Deepika reportedly tying him a rakhi every Raksha Bandhan.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action film King, which also stars Suhana Khan. She also has Atlee’s next sci-fi project in the pipeline, where she will be seen opposite Allu Arjun.