Deepika Padukone’s Chowmahalla Palace-inspired saree, see price

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently wore a beautiful purple saree to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. She is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh and looks stunning with her baby bump. Her saree was from the brand Torani and was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

The Beautiful Saree

The saree is called the Hukum Ki Raani Saree Set and is part of Torani’s Leela collection. It took 3,400 hours to make and is inspired by the 16th-century architecture of Hyderabad’s Chowmahalla Palace and the Chaukhandi tombs of Karachi. The saree has hand-embroidered pearls, zari, and dori embellishments. This saree shows Deepika’s love for Indian crafts and traditions.

The saree costs Rs. 1.92L making it a very expensive piece of clothing. But that’s not all. It is said that Deepika also spent Rs 3,00,000 on accessories to match the saree and Rs. 30,000 on her makeup. She posed for photos at the sangeet, looking absolutely elegant.

Image source: Torani website

Sources say that Deepika has planned 4-5 more pregnancy photoshoots before her baby is born. Each photo shoot will be carefully styled and as beautiful as her look at the sangeet.

Deepika Padukone’s purple saree at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet was more than just a pretty outfit. It was a celebration of Indian culture and craftsmanship. She continues to inspire with her fashion choices, showing that true style is about more than just clothes.

Apart from “Kalki 2898 AD,” Deepika Padukone is also set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again,” alongside Ranveer Singh and other prominent actors. The movie is scheduled for a November release. Deepika and Ranveer, are expecting their first child in September.