Deepika Padukone’s family priority pushes Kalki 2 shoot to later

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, released on June 27, 2024, was a huge hit, earning over Rs. 1000 crore globally. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the sci-fi epic left fans eager for its sequel, Kalki 2. However, the sequel’s production is now delayed, leaving fans disappointed.

Deepika Padukone’s New Role as a Mother

Recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted a private event in Mumbai to introduce their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, to the paparazzi. During the event, Deepika was asked about her upcoming projects, specifically Kalki 2. Her response reflected her current priorities:

“I will raise my daughter myself, just the way my mom raised me,” Deepika shared, emphasizing that she doesn’t plan to return to work immediately.

Deepika, who welcomed her daughter on September 8, 2024, added that leaving her child with a nanny wasn’t an option for her at this stage. She expressed her desire to be fully present for Dua, putting her family first.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024, and the couple revealed her name in November, explaining that “Dua” means prayer. “She is the answer to our prayers,” they wrote on social media.

Director Nag Ashwin has previously praised Deepika’s role in Kalki 2898 AD, calling it central to the story. He stated,

“Without her character, there is no story. There is no Kalki.”

The sequel, which was set to start filming in mid-2025, is now likely to be postponed as Deepika focuses on family.