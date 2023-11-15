Deepika Padukone’s scenes from Kalki 2898 AD leaked?

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD is the most anticipated science fiction film and it is making waves prior to its release. The movie is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and what makes it special is its actors. The movie features various top actors and that is why it has created the hype. Reports suggest that the movie will be released on 12th of January next year.

Earlier, it was reported that ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli will also feature in the film making it more special. The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film and every update about the movie is exciting. In the latest, it is reported that a scene of a multi-star film has been leaked online. Yes, it is said that in the leaked footage of the film, Deepika Padukone can be seen shooting her scene for the film.

Fans are excited and are searching for the scene on social media platforms. It is relevant to mention here that footage of Deepika’s scene is not available on the internet now and it is predicted that it has been deleted or removed.

The makers of the film earlier made an official complaint when another scene from the movie was leaked online. For the unversed, sharing any material of the film on social media prior to the movie’s release is a criminal offense punishable under the Copyright Act of 1957. So, it is better to not share such a scene illegally.

Netizens and fans are showing their love for the film prior to its release and various trade analysts predict that the movie will be one of the best projects of Indian cinema. The movie stars Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Rana Daggubati among others.

Film is produced by C Aswani Dutt. It was earlier announced under the working title Project K. It was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi at Ramoji Film City. It is reported that the movie was made on a budget of INR 600 crore making it the most expensive Indian film ever.