Rajamouli, Prabhas to act together in a movie, all details inside

Rajamouli has gained worldwide popularity after directing 'Baahubali' and 'RRR'

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd October 2023 12:00 pm IST
Mumbai: The most awaited Indian epic science fiction movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been in the news since the shooting for the movie started. The film was earlier titled ‘Project K’ but it was later changed to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The shooting of the project began at Ramoji Film City in July 2021 and fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

The film will feature Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and other big stars and it is always exciting to watch star studded films. The film has been making it to the news again prior to release as it is reported that ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is set to appear in the film.

Yes, you read that right! Rajamouli and Prabhas are acting together!

Speculations are rife that Rajamouli had accepted the director Nag Ashwin’s offer to appear in the cameo role. Reports also claim that the maverick filmmaker has recently completed the shooting of his cameo appearance and has now become a part of the film.

SS Rajamouli shares good camaraderie with Nag Ashwin and producer C Aswani Dutt and reason behind his appearance is thought to be their friendship. The ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has become one of the films now which will feature top Indian celebrities and it may be able to draw a large number of audiences to the theaters.

Rajamouli has gained worldwide popularity after directing ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’. The top Indian director has also signed various commercials too.

The ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be made on a budget of Rs 600 crore and will be released in Telugu and Hindi.

