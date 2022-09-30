Deepika returns her wedding ring to Ranveer? Here’s viral video

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been happily married since 2018. But the couple is all over the headlines now after reports of ‘all is not well’ between the two actors started surfacing online.

A viral tweet by Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas censor board, has left the internet buzzing as fans are speculating if ‘DeepVeer’ are heading for a divorce. Though Ranveer cleared the air by speaking about his relationship with his wife during his appearance at FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022, the latest viral video has left fans worried again.

On Friday morning, Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport. A video of hers was shared by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. While several netizens praised her beauty and style in the comments section, a few social media users were quick to spot that she is wearing her wedding ring for the first time. Watch the video below.

A user commented, “Rumour has it she is ending her marriage” Another wrote, “Oh no, she is not wearing her wedding ring.” “Is she getting divorced?” another questioned.

Well, we really wish things get sorted soon between the most loved couple of Bollywood.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus in his pipeline. Deepika, on the other hand, has, Project K, Fighter and Pathaan.