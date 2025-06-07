Hyderabad: Vijay Mallya—once called the King of Good Times—is back in the spotlight, not because of business deals or courtroom drama, but due to his viral appearance on a podcast with content creator Raj Shamani. The four-hour conversation, released on June 5, 2025, is now trending online for Mallya’s surprisingly open remarks about his past, his controversial departure from India, and most notably, the legacy of the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar.

RCB Win Brings Mallya Back in Focus

Royal Challengers Bangalore, the IPL team originally owned by Vijay Mallya, finally lifted the trophy in 2025—18 years after the league began. This victory brought the spotlight back on Mallya, whose name has long been linked to flamboyance, fashion, and controversy.

Following the win, his interview with Shamani added fuel to the fire, making it one of the most talked-about episodes in recent times.

The Rise of the Kingfisher Calendar – A Bold Marketing Move

One of the most iconic parts of Mallya’s business empire was the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar. Launched in 2003 by the United Breweries Group, the calendar became an annual sensation featuring glamorous Indian models shot in exotic international locations.

Birthplace of Bollywood Stars

The calendar is now credited for launching the careers of several top Bollywood actresses. Katrina Kaif featured in the very first edition in 2003, while Deepika Padukone appeared in 2006 before her big break in Om Shanti Om.

When asked why so many models became stars, Mallya simply said:

“Because we chose the right girls, whether it was Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif. We had all the heroines and the stars on the calendar at a younger age. We picked the right talent.”

Other names who shot to fame after appearing in the calendar include Nargis Fakhri (2009), Esha Gupta (2010), Lisa Haydon (2011), Saiyami Kher (2012), and Aishwarya Sushmita (2016).

From Calendar to Cinema – A Cultural Phenomenon

The success of the Kingfisher Calendar even inspired Bollywood. Director Madhur Bhandarkar based his 2015 film Calendar Girls on the concept, showcasing the fame and struggles of models who rise to stardom after appearing in such glamorous projects.

Even Deepika Padukone, in an old interview, acknowledged the platform’s impact: