Deepinder Goyal’s health startup hiring based on body fat sparks debate

New Delhi: Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s unconventional recruitment post for his health-tech startup Temple on Friday, February 27, seeking “athletes who are also engineers and scientists” and specifying an eligibility criterion of less than 16 per cent body fat for men and less than 26 per cent for women, created a buzz online and left netizens amused.

Goyal resigned as the Managing Director and Group CEO of Eternal, parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit, last month to pursue what he termed as “new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation”. He was appointed as the Vice Chairman of Eternal.

In a post on X, Goyal shared he is recruiting for various roles from Analog Systems Engineers to Computational Neuroscientists and others, as Temple is building the “ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes”.

“Important – we are building for people who push their bodies to the edge. We want to be those people, not just serve them. So only people who take fitness seriously, and have body fat <16 per cent (men) and 26 per cent (women) should apply. If you’re not there yet but will commit to getting there in three months, you can apply too; but you’ll be on probation until you are,” Goyal stated.

We're recruiting at @temple.



At Temple, we are building the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. A device that measures what no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that doesn't exist yet.



To build it, we need people who are obsessive… pic.twitter.com/iCHaMUwdEw — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 27, 2026

The Zomato Founder’s post drew a range of responses from netizens, with one user commenting “fun fact- to get under 16% body fat for men, they need to quit using the zomato app”.

Another commented, “Genuine question What does body fat percentage have to do with building great products? Some of the best sports tech was built by engineers and designers who weren’t elite athletes themselves. Empathy and craft > personal fitness metrics”.

PTI sent an email query to a Zomato spokesperson seeking responses on Goyal’s post. However, there was no comment till the time of publishing.