Deeply anguished: Rajnath on killing of 5 Army personnel in J-K’s Kathua

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said he was “deeply anguished” over the death of five Army personnel in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Singh said counter-terror operations are underway and the soldiers are determined to “usher in peace and order” in the region.

Five Army personnel were killed and as many were injured on Monday when a group of heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the Badnota area in Kathua.

I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K).



My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway,… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 9, 2024

“I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K),” the defence minister said on X.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The counter terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region,” he said.

“I pray for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in this dastardly terror attack,” Singh added.