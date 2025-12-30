Deer meat racket busted in Hyderabad, one held

Hyderabad: The police on Tuesday, December 30, arrested a man for allegedly selling deer meat after they raided a chicken shop in in Suleman Nagar in Hyderabad’s Attapur.

The Rajendranagar Special Operations Team (SOT) found 15 kilograms of venison, along with deer skin and head. The police also seized Rs 3,500 cash during the raid.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Irfanuddin, who reportedly procured the illegal meat from Pebberu town of Wanaparthy district and sold it for Rs 800 per kg to customers.

The accused has been handed over to the Attapur Police for further legal action and a case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the illegal trade, the SOT said.