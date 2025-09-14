Hyderabad doctor held for possessing 10 kg of deer meat

Hyderabad: Police arrested two individuals on Sunday, including a 47-year-old city-based doctor of possessing 10 kg of dear meat and deer horns.

According to police, Mohd Saleem Mosa works as a doctor in Tolichowki and Mohd Iqbal is a resident of Bazaar Ghat in Nampally.

Also Read Excise team seizes 8 kg ganja in Hyderabad, two arrested

“We suspect they hunted down the deer. Initially, they tried to mislead the police. However, they confessed to possessing meat,” said ACP Golconda, Syed Faiz.

Police also seized three pairs of horns and a car. The Forest department has been informed.