Excise team seizes 8 kg ganja in Hyderabad, two arrested

Hyderabad: The Excise and Prohibition Department sleuths caught two persons and seized eight kilograms of ganja and a ganja processing machine in Hyderabad’s Dhoolpet area on Sunday.

Acting on information, the State Force Team raided a house at Dilavar Jung in Dhoolpet and caught Raja Singh and Tuljaram Singh.

The property worth Rs 4 lakh was seized from them. Both the accused are arrested and remanded.

In another drug bust, two peddlers were arrested in Banjara Hills for possessing 14.83 grams of MDMA and 70 grams of dry ganja. The accused were planning to sell the drugs in Hyderabad.