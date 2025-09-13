Drug peddlers arrested in Banjara Hills, MDMA, ganja seized

Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers were arrested by the Excise and Prohibition Department sleuths, who seized 14.83 grams of MDMA, 70 grams of dry ganja and a Maruti Breeza car from them at Banjara Hills.

The main accused, Bharat Thukral, 50 years, a resident of Madhuranagar in Hyderabad, along with his associate, Koripalli Krishna, 43 years, a resident of Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, had purchased the drugs from Mohd Shazeb of Delhi.

Both the accused were planning to sell the drugs in the city to people when, on information, the State Task Force team headed by Anji Reddy caught them at Banjara Hills, a press release informed.

Bharat Thukral was arrested by the Excise Department earlier in a drug case. He was also arrested by the Hyderabad police twice.

He used to sell the drugs to individuals who were registered on the Grinder App. Bharat Thural trapped several students into bisexual activity under the influence of the MDMA drug, said N Anji Reddy.