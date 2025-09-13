Three arrested for harassing women students of Koti Women’s College

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazaar police on Saturday, September 12, arrested three persons for harassing and stalking women students of Koti Women’s College (also called as Veeranari Chakali Illamma Women’s University).

Police arrested Pilli Srinivas, 23, who works as a driver; Surampalli Venkateshwarla Varaprasad, 19, who works as a housekeeping boy and S Harish, 25, who is a delivery boy.

While Srinivas and Varaprasad hail from Karimnagar, Harish is from Warangal.

According to police, the trio collected mobile phone numbers of women students from their friends and started harassing them over the phone. They also spread rumours that 20 women from the college went missing, leading to anxiety among the student community.

On a complaint from the college administration, the police registered a case and arrested them.

On September 7, around 40 students of the college fell prey to a cyber-fraud after receiving suspicious calls linked to phone hacks, Sultan Bazaar police said.

Several students reported receiving suspicious calls from unidentified persons seeking personal details, attendance records, and health information. The callers allegedly claimed a health check-up was being held in collaboration with the university and urged them to attend, raising fears of an organised scam.