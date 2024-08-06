Defected MLAs will be held accountable, bypolls in Telangana imminent: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao stated on Monday, August 5, that MLAs who have defected will be held accountable for their actions, and by-elections in Telangana are likely to follow.

After consultations with legal experts in Delhi, he indicated that either the Telangana High Court or the Supreme Court may issue directives on this matter within a month.

Also Read Telangana HC questions delay in disqualification of BRS MLAs who jumped ship

Rama Rao emphasized that the BRS would pursue legal action based on professional advice and established legal precedents.

He accused the Congress party of encouraging defections to undermine constitutional integrity and expressed confidence that the courts would soon address these issues.