Defence Minister to visit Rajouri on Wednesday

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said he will visit Jammu and Rajouri on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, 27th December, I shall be in Jammu and Rajouri,” Singh said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The minister’s visit comes following the death of four army personnel, two of them captain, during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district last week. Three more soldiers were injured in the same encounter.

According to the defence sources, more troops are being moved to the sector to strengthen the counter-terror grid.