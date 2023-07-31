Delegation from Malaysian visits University of Hyderabad

Monash University is among the Top 45 Institutions in the World as per both QS and THE Rankings 2023.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 31st July 2023 5:56 pm IST
Delegation from Malaysian Uni visits University of Hyderabad
Delegation from Malaysian Uni visits University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A delegation from Monash University, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia visited the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday. The delegation included Prof Matthew Nicolson, senior vice-president research and operations accompanied by Dr Avvari V Mohan, professor (innovation and strategy) and deputy head of school (engagement & impact) from Monash University.

BookMyMBBS
Also Read
Hyderabad: UoH professor selected for Fullbright-Nehru award

They interacted with vice-chancellor professor BJ Rao, registrar Dr Devesh Nigam, deans of the various schools, director, and associate director and learnt about the academic and research-related activities at the UoH.

During the visit, professor Nicholson gave a brief overview of Monash University which is among the top 45 institutions in the world, as per both QS and THE rankings 2023.

MS Education Academy

“Monash is interested in collaborating with UoH, which is an Institution of Eminence in India and also strong in research and this partnership will be mutually beneficial to both the institutions”, underscored Prof. Nicholson.

After the interaction, the delegation visited the ASPIRE-BioNest startup incubation facility at the School of Life Sciences and interacted with the incubates.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 31st July 2023 5:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button