Delegation from Malaysian visits University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A delegation from Monash University, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia visited the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday. The delegation included Prof Matthew Nicolson, senior vice-president research and operations accompanied by Dr Avvari V Mohan, professor (innovation and strategy) and deputy head of school (engagement & impact) from Monash University.

They interacted with vice-chancellor professor BJ Rao, registrar Dr Devesh Nigam, deans of the various schools, director, and associate director and learnt about the academic and research-related activities at the UoH.

During the visit, professor Nicholson gave a brief overview of Monash University which is among the top 45 institutions in the world, as per both QS and THE rankings 2023.

“Monash is interested in collaborating with UoH, which is an Institution of Eminence in India and also strong in research and this partnership will be mutually beneficial to both the institutions”, underscored Prof. Nicholson.

After the interaction, the delegation visited the ASPIRE-BioNest startup incubation facility at the School of Life Sciences and interacted with the incubates.