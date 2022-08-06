Delhi: 11 officials suspended over lapses in excise policy implementation

New Delhi: Delhi Lt. Governor V K Saxena on Saturday suspended 11 senior officials over “serious lapses” in the implementation of the excise policy.

“The LG has suspended 11 officials, including then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, over lapses in implementing excise policy 2021-22,” said a source on Saturday.

The action was taken by Saxena on the basis of an inquiry report filed by the Directorate of Vigilance, the source said.

Besides Krishna and Tiwari, the list of suspended officials includes three ad-hoc DANICS officers and six officials of the Delhi government’s Excise Department, he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said he has written to the CBI over the “changing stands” of former LG Anil Baijal on the opening of liquor shops in the unauthorized colonies.

During a press briefing, Sisodia said: “Why the decision was changed 48 hours before when all liquor shops were set to open in last year November? Which shopkeepers got benefited and under whose pressure LG reversed its decision, all these should be answered.”

However, a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry has already been recommended by the LG into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

The policy has now been withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.