Delhi: 2 SpiceJet Dubai flights face delay, passengers protest

The source said around 200 passengers protested at various places at Delhi airport's Terminal 3 (T3) since late Monday evening.

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Delhi airport protest over Dubai flight
Delhi airport protest over Dubai flight

New Delhi: Around 200 SpiceJet passengers protested at the Delhi airport after their flights to Dubai were rescheduled multiple times and faced inordinate delays since Monday, September 14, according to a source.

Two flights, SG 5111 and SG 5105, were scheduled to depart for Dubai in the morning and evening on Monday, respectively. However, the departures were rescheduled, and many passengers remain stuck at the airport, the source said.

When contacted, the airline spokesperson on Tuesday, September 15, said the company deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers, adding that alternate flights were being arranged.

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200 passengers protest

The source said around 200 passengers protested at various places at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 (T3) since late Monday evening, and airport officials have taken up the matter with the SpiceJet executives.

“SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft.

“Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused,” the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

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In recent times, SpiceJet has been facing multiple headwinds.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu told PTI that the civil aviation ministry and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were closely watching the financials and operations of SpiceJet.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:

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