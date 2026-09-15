Dubai’s Global Village to open on October 14 for 31st season

Dubai: The Global Village is set to return for its 31st season on October 14, before closing in May next year, the state media office announced on Monday, September 14.

The 2026 season of the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, and shopping reopens its gates from Wednesday, October 14, 2026, until May 2027, the statement read.

It is ready to “welcome guests with a number of thrilling additions and ways to experience Global Village in unique ways,” the organisers said.

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The last Global Village season hosted 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and at least 200 games and rides.

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Celebrating its 30th season, it featured three major additions: Gardens of the World, a festive carnival running from the Egypt pavilion to the China pavilion; Dragon Kingdom, a walk-through attraction with themed rooms; and The Little Wonderers at Carnaval, an indoor children’s adventure park.

Last season, the administration expanded the Main Stage and Fiesta Street, and refurbished the former Railway Market as a Dessert District.

Launched in 1997, the family-friendly park was once a modest collection of kiosks built around the idea of providing people a glimpse into various cultures through authentic food, handicrafts, and performances.

Global Village grew over time to reach where it is now, shifting from its temporary spot along the Dubai Creek to bigger venues, before finding a permanent place near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

Tickets for Global Village generally cost Dirham 30 on Friday and Saturday on the weekend, and Dh 25 from Sunday to Thursday. Children under three years, adults over 65, and people with a determination (those with autism and other special needs) have free entry. The park also reserves Tuesdays for women and families, except during public holidays.