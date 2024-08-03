Delhi 2020 riots: 6 men acquitted after no evidence found

After four years, a Delhi court acquitted six Muslim men who were arrested and jailed during the 2020 Delhi riots, citing a lack of substantial evidence against them.

The acquitted men; Hashim Ali, Abu Bakar, Mohammed Ajeej, Rashid Ali, Najmuddin alias Bhola, and Mohammad Danish, were charged under sections 149/148/380/427/435/436 of the Indian Penal Code.

The men were arrested based on a complaint by two Hindu men – Naresh Chand and Dharampal.

The Delhi court observed that neither their call records, location nor video footage established the said Muslim men took part in the riots.

“In view of my foregoing discussions, observations, and findings, I find that charges leveled against the accused persons in this case are not proved at all. Hence, accused persons 1. Hashim Ali, 2. Abu Bakar, 3. Mohd. Ajeej, 4. Rashid Ali, 5. Najmuddin (Bhola), and 6. Mohammad Danish are hereby acquitted of all the charges leveled against them in this case,” the Delhi court declared.

The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), an NGO, stated that the six Muslim men were victims of the Delhi riots and not participants. “The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) is pleased to announce the acquittal of Najmuddin alias Bhola and Mohd Ajeej.

Despite the suffering and loss they endured during the riots, where Najmuddin’s barber shop and Ajeej’s home were looted, vandalised, and destroyed, the individuals were wrongfully accused and detained in February 2020,” the group said in a statement.