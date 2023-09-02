Delhi: 6-yr-old girl molested on school bus; 1 minor boy held

New Delhi: Delhi Police have apprehended a minor boy for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl on a school bus, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, information regarding an incident of molestation of a minor child (6) was received on Wednesday.

“The victim’s father in his written complaint alleged that his daughter had been molested in the school bus by a boy. A case under section 354, 228 A IPC and 10/21 POCSO Act has been registered. The accused boy has been apprehended. Further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.

Earlier, in a statement, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said that it had received a complaint about a six-year-old child of a private school in the Begumpur area being assaulted.

The victim’s mother stated that on August 23, when the school bus dropped her daughter at their residential society’s gate, she found that her daughter’s bag was wet due to urine.

“She has alleged that on inquiry, the girl said that a student studying in a senior class had been molesting her on the school bus. She has stated that she, along with her husband, went to the school on August 24 and informed the principal and vice principal of the school regarding the incident,” it stated.

“The victim’s mother further alleged that on August 25, the chairman called them to the school and asked them to withdraw the complaint. She has also alleged that the chairman of the school revealed the identity of the child among the people of society,” the statement read.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police, seeking a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made in the matter.

She has also asked whether an FIR has been registered against the chairman, school manager, principal, vice principal, and other school authorities under the POCSO Act for not reporting the matter to the police and revealing the identity of the child.

The Commission has sought action taken report on the matter from Delhi Police by September 5.