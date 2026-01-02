Delhi airport sees cancellation of 66 flights due to fog 

Aviation regulator DGCA has announced the period from December 10 to February 10 as the official fog window during this winter.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 2nd January 2026 4:57 pm IST
Image showing a plane in the sky
Representational image

Mumbai: As many as 66 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Friday due to fog and low visibility conditions.

Several airlines cancelled 66 flights to and from Delhi due to fog and reduced visibility conditions, a source said. Of them, 32 were arrival flights, and the remaining 34 were departure flights, the source said.

As part of DGCA’s flight operation norms during fog, airlines have to mandatorily roster pilots who are trained to operate in low-visibility conditions, as well as deploy a CAT-IIIB-compliant aircraft fleet for such operations.

Category-III is an advanced navigation system that empowers an aircraft to land under foggy conditions.

Category-III-A is a precision instrument approach and landing that enables a plane to land with a runway visual range (RVR) of 200 metres, while Category-III-B helps in landing with an RVR of under 50 metres.

