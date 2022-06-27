Delhi: Alt News co-founder, journalist Muhammad Zubair arrested

New Delhi: Alt News co-founder Muhammed Zubair on Monday was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in connection with a ‘misleading’ tweet which allegedly hurt religious sentiments too.

A senior police official said that Zubair was called for an investigation of a 2020 case, however, a separate case was lodged against Zubair under sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in which he has been arrested.

He will be produced before the Patiala House court.

“Our team of The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police’s special cell has arrested him,” said the official.

The Special Cell will also write to Twitter to preserve his tweets for six months to one year.

More details are awaited.

(The story has been edited with inputs from the News Desk.)