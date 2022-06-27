Delhi: Alt News co-founder, journalist Muhammad Zubair arrested

Photo of IANS IANS|   Updated: 27th June 2022 8:41 pm IST
Alt News co founder and senior journalist Mohammad Zubair (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Alt News co-founder Muhammed Zubair on Monday was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in connection with a ‘misleading’ tweet which allegedly hurt religious sentiments too.

A senior police official said that Zubair was called for an investigation of a 2020 case, however, a separate case was lodged against Zubair under sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in which he has been arrested.

He will be produced before the Patiala House court.

MS Education Academy

“Our team of The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police’s special cell has arrested him,” said the official.

The Special Cell will also write to Twitter to preserve his tweets for six months to one year.

More details are awaited.

(The story has been edited with inputs from the News Desk.)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button