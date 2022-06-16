Twitter trends #IStandWithZubair after right-wing backlash on Prophet row

A large amount of support has been pouring in for Alt News Co-founder and journalist Mohammad Zubair after he faced backlash from Hindu extremists for exposing and slamming the now suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

On May 27, Zubair tweeted a clipping from a discussion hosted by Times Now Group Editor Navika Kumar where BJP functionary Nupur Sharma was seen hurling derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Zubair’s tweet was against it which was quickly picked up by many on Twitter.

This was followed by a backlash from right-wingers who also demanded the arrest of the journalist.

Soon after that, India received heavy condemnation from Islamic countries. The Narendra Modi-led government was quick to react and suspended Nupur Sharma along with Naveen Kumar Jindal.

This Prophet remark soon snowballed into a country-wide protest in many areas, including violence being reported in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Two young Muslim men lost their lives in the process.

Zubair had also tagged Managing Director of Times Group Vineet Jain questioning him about the way his channel’s news anchors conduct debates. He also mentioned right-winged Hindutva leaders such as Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, Mahant Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop as ‘hatemongers’.

Well done @vineetjaintimes! Why do we need Hate Mongers like Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati or Mahant Bajrang Muni or Anand Swaroop to arrange a Dharam Sansad to speak against a community and a Religion when we already have Anchors who can do much better job from News Studios. — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 27, 2022

On June 3, an FIR was lodged against Zubair at the Khairabad police station in Uttar Pradesh for using the word “hatemonger” while addressing the Hindutva leaders.

The complaint was registered by a Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena member, Bhagwan Shara.

Since then, Zubair has received enormous support from Twitter with #IStandWithZubair started trending. Some of them are as follows:

For the courage to withstand the entire fascist system there must always be an appreciation as well as support extended towards him.#IStandWithZubair pic.twitter.com/gbdBYlcLkP — Mohammed Irshad (@Shaad_Bajpe) June 15, 2022

#IStandWithZubair

Bjp IT cell walon k nak me dum kardiya zubair😁 — Khalida Parveen (@kparveen2005) June 15, 2022

For someone who not only checked the facts but countered the propaganda by the diabolical right wingers, we all owe a debt. @zoo_bear bhai is an asset of the nation.

Yes #IStandWithZubair pic.twitter.com/eQnBfSxeBu — Aasif Mujtaba (@MujtabaAasif) June 14, 2022

Bajrang Muni was arrested & is out on bail for publicly giving rape threats to Muslim women. But Khairabad Police has registered FIR against @zoo_bear on a complaint that calling him a "hatemonger" has hurt sentiments of Hindus. Stop targeting journalists.#IStandWithZubair — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) June 1, 2022

@zoo_bear has been working tirelessly to bust fake news racket and exposing propaganda. It is critical that the journalistic fraternity and common mass stand with him. In solidarity!



#IStandWithZubair — Arbab Ali (@arbabali_jmi) June 14, 2022

We are blessed as people of India that we have @zoo_bear. In this time of fake news, lies and hatred. He tirelessly fights for truth and justice!#IStandWithZubair — Aamir Aziz (@AamirAzizJmi) June 15, 2022

He is doing the most important work of saving the decaying soul of democracy in India. He states truth as truth. He exposes Fake News. Narratives. Spam bots propaganda. He makes you uncomfortable with truth. You could be Nupur Sharma or Yati Narsinghanand. #IStandWithZubair — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) June 15, 2022

#IStandWithZubair. We owe @zoo_bear a debt for the work he does and the courage has shown. May Almighty keep him safe. — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) June 14, 2022

What @zoo_bear and the rest of @AltNews does everyday is important. They fight for truth, and fight to keep us steady as a democracy. #IStandWithZubair — Andre Borges (@borges) June 14, 2022