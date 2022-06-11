In Pics: Protests over BJP leader’s remark on Prophet

Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 11th June 2022 11:47 am IST
Prayagraj: Brick-bats lie on the road as police personnel attempt to disperse agitators during a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, after the Friday prayers, in Prayagraj, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Miscreants throw stones on police during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Prayagraj, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: People belonging to Muslim community stage a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, near Park Circus in Kolkata, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Police personnel fire tear gas to disperse agitators during a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, after the Friday prayers, in Prayagraj, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Howrah: Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

