Delhi Assembly to display portraits of Savarkar, Dayanand Saraswati, Malviya

New Delhi: The portraits of Veer Savarkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya will soon adorn the Delhi Assembly premises, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Wednesday, May 21.

Gupta chaired a meeting of the General Purposes Committee, which passed the resolution to honour the “national icons”.

According to a statement from Gupta’s office, the Committee resolved to install their portraits within the premises of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha in recognition of their enduring contributions to India’s freedom struggle, social reform and educational renaissance.

Also Read Delhi Assembly likely to have portrait of Savarkar, Malviya

The decision was taken based on a proposal submitted by General Purposes Committee member Abhay Verma, who stated that honouring them with portraits within the Assembly complex would be a fitting tribute to their lasting legacies and would serve as a source of inspiration for future generations, reinforcing the values of patriotism, service and democratic ideals, the statement added.

“The Committee’s decision not only honours the immense contributions of Savarkar, Saraswati and Malaviya, but also reflects the Assembly’s collective resolve to preserve democratic ideals and promote a deep-rooted sense of national pride, cultural heritage and civic responsibility among the people of Delhi,” claimed Gupta.

This move is facing criticism from several quarters, with opponents arguing that figures like Veer Savarkar are deeply polarising due to their controversial political and ideological legacy.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, self-named as ‘Veer’ Savarkar, is the ideological parent of Hindutva and one of the key leaders of the Hindu Mahasabha. Critics say the inclusion of such personalities reflects a push towards a particular ideological narrative.

(With inputs from PTI)