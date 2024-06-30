Delhi: BJP leader issues apology after threatening to kill 2 lakh Muslims

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Karnail Singh has posted an apology video after he threatened to “slaughter 2 lakh Muslims” in New Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area.

“On June 21, somebody had put a cow’s head before the temple in Sangam Vihar which infuriated me. So, while talking to the police, I couldn’t handle it and said what I did not intend. I only wanted the culprits to be brought to justice,” Singh explained.

BJP leader #KarnailSingh, who was intimidating police officer that he would kill 2 lakh #Muslims in 48 hours by providing swords to his supporters in #Delhi's #SangamVihar on June 21.



“I had given 48 hours to police to arrest the accused. However, I also made inflammatory remarks besides that for which I feel very sorry and want to apologise to anybody hurt by my words,” he added.

The BJP leader made the inflammatory remarks on June 21 which sparked outrage among members of the minority community. “You have 48 hours to do whatever you can. Else, whether it’s 1.5 or 2 lakh Muslims here, we will kill all of them,” he had said.

After threats, the Hindutva members were constantly visiting the area and raising slogans like “Send them (Muslims) to Pakistan,” “Kat** (circumcised),” and “Terrorists,” locals told the media.