Video: BJP leader threatens to slaughter 2 lakh Muslims

A video of BJP leader Karnail Singh, threatening to “slaughter 2 lakh Muslims” in front of police officers has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among members of the minority community.

The incident is believed to have taken place in New Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area.

Clarion India, citing the locals, reported that the leader made the inflammatory remarks on June 22 after a cow’s head was found in the colony.

“You have 48 hours to do whatever you can. Else, whether it’s 1.5 or 2 lakh Muslims here, we will kill all of them,” he said.

In the complaint against Singh, Muslims demanded the arrest of the BJP leaders and called for the National Security Act (NSA) against him.

In #Delhi's #SangamVihar, #BJP leader #KarnailSingh on Sunday said that he will slaughter 2 lakh #Muslims within 48 hours by giving swords to his supporters. He was clashing with police officer after severed head of calf was found little away from temple.



“The statement has created panic among the people. They are concerned that the provocative statement has the potential to create an untoward incident,” the complaint read.

A resident told Clarion India that the Hindutva members were constantly visiting the area and raising slogans like “Send them (Muslims) to Pakistan,” “Kat** (circumcised),” and “Terrorists.”