UP: Street vendor slits customer’s throat in broad daylight

In a disturbing incident, a street vendor selling momos silt the throat of a customer, named Shafiq, on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly over a payment dispute recently.

The video of the incident surfaced on the internet and police launched a probe.

In the viral video, the accused, identified as Rinku Prajapati, is seen on Shafiq’s back and slitting his throat as bystanders watch as mute spectators.

According to a police, Prajapati fled the scene after the incident and remains absconding.

The incident has sparked outrage over the brazen display of violence.

यूपी के बरेली में पकौड़े की दुकान चलाने वाले रिंकू प्रजापति ने पेमेंट विवाद को लेकर शफीक नाम के ग्राहक का गला रेत दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी रिंकू प्रजापति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया और शफ़ीक़ ज़िंदगी के लिए मौत से लड़ रहा है!pic.twitter.com/2TGYyX40ce — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) June 27, 2024

Also Read Hyderabad: Man killed in Begumpet over extramarital affair

Police launch probe

Soon after the horrific video went viral, the Bareilly launched a probe and formed a team to nab Prajapati.

“Shafiq was rushed to hospital. His condition is stable now. The police have swung into action and launched the probe. The investigations is currently underway, the matter will be thoroughly investigated,” said a City III circle police officer in a bite.