UP: Street vendor slits customer’s throat in broad daylight

In the viral video, the accused identified as Rinku Prajapati is seen on Shafiq's back and slitting his throat on a busy road as bystanders stand by as mute spectators.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 27th June 2024 5:17 pm IST
Photo:Screengrab

In a disturbing incident, a street vendor selling momos silt the throat of a customer, named Shafiq, on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly over a payment dispute recently.

The video of the incident surfaced on the internet and police launched a probe.

In the viral video, the accused, identified as Rinku Prajapati, is seen on Shafiq’s back and slitting his throat as bystanders watch as mute spectators.

MS Education Academy

According to a police, Prajapati fled the scene after the incident and remains absconding.

The incident has sparked outrage over the brazen display of violence.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Man killed in Begumpet over extramarital affair

Police launch probe

Soon after the horrific video went viral, the Bareilly launched a probe and formed a team to nab Prajapati.

“Shafiq was rushed to hospital. His condition is stable now. The police have swung into action and launched the probe. The investigations is currently underway, the matter will be thoroughly investigated,” said a City III circle police officer in a bite.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 27th June 2024 5:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button