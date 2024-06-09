Hyderabad: Man killed in Begumpet over extramarital affair

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was murdered over an extramarital affair on Friday, June 7 at Begumpet.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Ayyappa, was involved in an extra-marital affair with the wife of the accused, Santosh. Leaning about the affair, he confronted his wife and subsequently abducted the victim.

The accused, under the influence of alcohol, reportedly assaulted Ayyappa. He struck him on the head with a stone, and then pushed him into a burning garbage dump nearby.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and police have apprehended the accused and placed him under judicial remand.