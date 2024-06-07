Hyderabad: 59-year-old man held for strangling women to death in Uppal

Hyderabad: Police apprehended 59-year-old man on June 5 for allegedly strangling a women to death following a dispute over money in Uppal.

The victim has been identified as Usha Rani, 55, who resided alone at her residence. According to the reports, the accused, Satyanarayana, a real estate agent borrowed money from the victim. When she visited his residence to request repayment, They engaged into an argument, escalating into a physical confrontation.

In a fit of rage, the accused, strangled the women to death with a charging wire and covered her face in plastic. Days later, neighbours noticed a foul odour emanating from the property, they discovered the deceased and notified the police.

Speaking with Siasat.com, officials from Medipally police station said, “The accused fled to Bangalore, disposing victim’s phone in a pond. After examining CCTV footage we identified Satyanarayana and apprehended him in Bangalore.”

He further added, “A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and 201 (destroys the evidence) of Indian Penal Code.”